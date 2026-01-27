Hot word :

JR East Train Services Suspended between Tokyo, Atami Due to Accident

An East Japan Railway logo

An accident occurred at Tsujido Station on the JR Tokaido Main Line at around 7:35 p.m. on Tuesday.

As a result, services on both tracks between Tokyo and Atami stations have been suspended.

 East Japan Railway Co. expects to resume services at around 8:50 p.m.

