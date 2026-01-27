Step Into the Action with Battles at PokéPark KANTO, Stand Next to a Pokémon Partner During Electrifying Fights

The Japan News

Pikachu and Eevee face off in Pokémon Forest.

Pokémon just wouldn’t be the same without battles, and PokéPark KANTO, inside Yomiuriland that straddles Inagi, Tokyo, and Kawasaki, has arranged some spectacular fights for fans.

Inside Pokémon Forest, there is an area filled with Pikachu and Eevee. A pair of them, each at the head of a column, seem to be facing off.

Dragonite and Kangaskhan get ready for a hard hit in Sedge Town.

Inside Sedge Town, a Dragonite and Kangaskhan wind up punches as they try to take each other down. Their poses are perfect for visitors to stand next to them as if they are a trainer.

Behind the gym, there is a huge Battle Court as well.

A Tyranitar, Garchomp, Gyarados and Raichu are arrayed, ready to let loose. The ground beneath and between them is breaking under the pressure of the action. The Garchomp’s aggressive stance makes it look like it is roaring.

However, for fans who want a more relaxed feeling, there are plenty of areas without battles.

Tyranitar and Raichu are in the middle of a fierce battle at the Battle Court.

A Smeargle is painting.

Alcremie decorate a cake.

A Treecko rests on a wooden beam.

There’s so much to see at PokéPark KANTO. Stop and smell the Roselia.

■ PokéPark KANTO official website

https://www.pokepark-kanto.co.jp/teaser/en_US/

