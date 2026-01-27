Step Into the Action with Battles at PokéPark KANTO, Stand Next to a Pokémon Partner During Electrifying Fights
15:13 JST, January 27, 2026
Pokémon just wouldn’t be the same without battles, and PokéPark KANTO, inside Yomiuriland that straddles Inagi, Tokyo, and Kawasaki, has arranged some spectacular fights for fans.
Inside Pokémon Forest, there is an area filled with Pikachu and Eevee. A pair of them, each at the head of a column, seem to be facing off.
Inside Sedge Town, a Dragonite and Kangaskhan wind up punches as they try to take each other down. Their poses are perfect for visitors to stand next to them as if they are a trainer.
Behind the gym, there is a huge Battle Court as well.
A Tyranitar, Garchomp, Gyarados and Raichu are arrayed, ready to let loose. The ground beneath and between them is breaking under the pressure of the action. The Garchomp’s aggressive stance makes it look like it is roaring.
However, for fans who want a more relaxed feeling, there are plenty of areas without battles.
A Smeargle is painting.
Alcremie decorate a cake.
A Treecko rests on a wooden beam.
There’s so much to see at PokéPark KANTO. Stop and smell the Roselia.
■ PokéPark KANTO official website
https://www.pokepark-kanto.co.jp/teaser/en_US/
©Pokémon. ©Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc.
TM, ®, and character names are trademarks of Nintendo.
You may also like to readPokéPark KANTO Welcomes You to the World of Pokémon with Hundreds of Powerful and Cute Little Friends
Related Tags
Top Articles in Society
-
Tokyo Zoo Wolf Believed to Have Used Vegetation Growing on Wall to Climb, Escape; Animal Living Happily after Recapture
-
JAL, ANA Cancel Flights During 3-day Holiday Weekend due to Blizzard
-
Snow Expected in Tokyo, Neighboring Prefectures from Jan. 2 Afternoon to Jan. 3; 5-Centimeter Snow Fall Expected in Hakone, Tama, and Chichibu Areas
-
Tokyo, Yokohama Observe First Snowfall of Season; 1 Day Earlier than Average Year
-
M6.2 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Tottori, Shimane Prefectures; No Tsunami Threat (Update 4)
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Tokyo Zoo Wolf Believed to Have Used Vegetation Growing on Wall to Climb, Escape; Animal Living Happily after Recapture
-
Univ. in Japan, Tokyo-Based Startup to Develop Satellite for Disaster Prevention Measures, Bears
-
JAL, ANA Cancel Flights During 3-day Holiday Weekend due to Blizzard
-
Snow Expected in Tokyo, Neighboring Prefectures from Jan. 2 Afternoon to Jan. 3; 5-Centimeter Snow Fall Expected in Hakone, Tama, and Chichibu Areas
-
China Confirmed to Be Operating Drilling Vessel Near Japan-China Median Line