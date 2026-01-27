Estimated Print Sales in Japan Fall Below ¥1 Tril. for 1st Time in 50 Yrs; Decline from 1996 Peak Continues
11:55 JST, January 27, 2026
Paper book and magazine sales in 2025 declined by 4.1% from the previous year to reach an estimated ¥964.7 billion, the Research Institute for Publications announced Monday, marking the first time in 50 years that the figure has fallen below ¥1 trillion.
The figure is less than 40% of the ¥2.66 trillion peak in 1996.
A sharp, 10% decline to ¥370.8 billion was seen in the magazine industry, where there have been suspensions and reductions in publications.
According to the institute and other sources, estimated sales of paper magazines continue to struggle due to the internet, the decline of neighborhood bookstores and reduced shelf space in convenience stores.
Last year saw the suspension of long-established magazines, including Fukuinkan Shoten Publishers, Inc.’s monthly “Haha no Tomo,” which provides information on child-rearing and picture books, while Kodansha Ltd.’s weekly “Shukan Gendai” switched to biweekly publication.
Paper book estimated sales remained steady at roughly the same level as the previous year to total ¥593.9 billion, thanks to bestsellers including the paperback edition of Shuichi Yoshida’s “Kokuho” (“National Treasure”), which was adapted into a major hit film of the same title.
Magazines therefore seem to have accelerated the downturn in print publishing.
Estimated sales of paper books and magazines have consistently declined since the 1996 peak. The year-on-year decline slowed around 2021 thanks to a boost in demand due to people staying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the rate of decline has since accelerated.
Though the e-publishing market showed a slower growth rate, digital comics saw a 2.7% year-on-year increase to reach ¥581.5 billion.
Combined print and digital publishing sales decreased by 1.6% year-on-year to an estimated ¥1.55 trillion.
