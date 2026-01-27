Keio University’s X Dignity Center Creates Proposal for Role on Media in AI Era

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Keio University Prof. Tatsuhiko Yamamoto speaks at the university’s Mita Campus in Minato Ward, Tokyo, on Monday.

Keio University’s X Dignity Center, which studies human dignity in the era of artificial intelligence, released the “Proposal on the Role of News Organizations in the AI Era” on Monday.

The proposal was compiled by the center’s panel comprising specialists in the Constitution, social media analysis and other academic fields. It pointed out that “the role of news organizations becomes critically important” in averting the crisis to democracy posed by the transformation of the information space driven by the spread of AI in daily life. It also referenced the “attention economy,” in which the attention and time of individuals are treated as commodities.

Seven “key functions and roles of news organizations” were covered in the proposal. These include reaffirming social responsibility and public functions; ensuring transparency and accountability in reporting processes; and formulating AI utilization polices and operational guidelines.

The proposal also pointed out that certain digital platforms “possess the power to significantly influence public decision-making through the design and implementation of AI.” The proposal called such platforms “new powers potentially rivaling state authority, [which] should be subject to scrutiny.”

During specific periods such as elections and natural disasters, “news organizations should conduct necessary verification of information that is questionable in terms of factual accuracy … and should actively correct or supplement such information,” the proposal wrote.

“We want to realize this proposal with the media outlets that have agreed to support it,” said Keio University Prof. Tatsuhiko Yamamoto, who is codirector of X Dignity Center, at a press conference held in the university’s Mita Campus in Tokyo on Monday. “We also hope to engage in dialogue with platforms and the younger generation.”