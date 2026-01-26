Lotte to Recall 30,000 Gum Packages After Discovering Unapproved Food Additives
20:07 JST, January 26, 2026
Lotte Co. announced Monday that it would voluntarily recall about 30,000 gum packages after discovering the products contained some food additives that were not approved for domestic use. No health hazards have been confirmed.
The affected products are Metcha Fukuramu Fusen Gum Bottle, released July 2024, Metcha Fukuramu Fusen Gum Pouch, released July 2025, and Fusen no Mi Bottle Wakuwaku Mix!, released September 2023. The gums included the food additives methylparaben and PEG esters. This was discovered after Lotte was notified of the fact by an ingredients manufacturer on Thursday.
The company will send people who bought the affected products Quo Cards bearing a value equal to their purchases.
Top Articles in Society
-
Tokyo Zoo Wolf Believed to Have Used Vegetation Growing on Wall to Climb, Escape; Animal Living Happily after Recapture
-
JAL, ANA Cancel Flights During 3-day Holiday Weekend due to Blizzard
-
Snow Expected in Tokyo, Neighboring Prefectures from Jan. 2 Afternoon to Jan. 3; 5-Centimeter Snow Fall Expected in Hakone, Tama, and Chichibu Areas
-
Tokyo, Yokohama Observe First Snowfall of Season; 1 Day Earlier than Average Year
-
M6.2 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Tottori, Shimane Prefectures; No Tsunami Threat (Update 4)
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Tokyo Zoo Wolf Believed to Have Used Vegetation Growing on Wall to Climb, Escape; Animal Living Happily after Recapture
-
Univ. in Japan, Tokyo-Based Startup to Develop Satellite for Disaster Prevention Measures, Bears
-
JAL, ANA Cancel Flights During 3-day Holiday Weekend due to Blizzard
-
Snow Expected in Tokyo, Neighboring Prefectures from Jan. 2 Afternoon to Jan. 3; 5-Centimeter Snow Fall Expected in Hakone, Tama, and Chichibu Areas
-
China Confirmed to Be Operating Drilling Vessel Near Japan-China Median Line