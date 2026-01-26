Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Society>General News

Lotte to Recall 30,000 Gum Packages After Discovering Unapproved Food Additives

Courtesy of Lotte Co.
Lotte Co.’s Metcha Fukuramu Fusen Gum Bottle

The Yomiuri Shimbun

20:07 JST, January 26, 2026

Lotte Co. announced Monday that it would voluntarily recall about 30,000 gum packages after discovering the products contained some food additives that were not approved for domestic use. No health hazards have been confirmed.

The affected products are Metcha Fukuramu Fusen Gum Bottle, released July 2024, Metcha Fukuramu Fusen Gum Pouch, released July 2025, and Fusen no Mi Bottle Wakuwaku Mix!, released September 2023. The gums included the food additives methylparaben and PEG esters. This was discovered after Lotte was notified of the fact by an ingredients manufacturer on Thursday.

The company will send people who bought the affected products Quo Cards bearing a value equal to their purchases.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles
See all

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

Top Articles in Society

JN ACCESS RANKING