Lotte to Recall 30,000 Gum Packages After Discovering Unapproved Food Additives

Courtesy of Lotte Co.

Lotte Co.’s Metcha Fukuramu Fusen Gum Bottle

Lotte Co. announced Monday that it would voluntarily recall about 30,000 gum packages after discovering the products contained some food additives that were not approved for domestic use. No health hazards have been confirmed.

The affected products are Metcha Fukuramu Fusen Gum Bottle, released July 2024, Metcha Fukuramu Fusen Gum Pouch, released July 2025, and Fusen no Mi Bottle Wakuwaku Mix!, released September 2023. The gums included the food additives methylparaben and PEG esters. This was discovered after Lotte was notified of the fact by an ingredients manufacturer on Thursday.

The company will send people who bought the affected products Quo Cards bearing a value equal to their purchases.