Record-Breaking Snow Cripples Public Transport in Hokkaido; 7,000 People Stay Overnight at New Chitose Airport
15:14 JST, January 26, 2026
SAPPORO — About 7,000 people were forced to spend the night at New Chitose Airport in Hokkaido after record-breaking snowfall from Sunday to Monday disrupted transportation services.
Hokkaido Railway Co. (JR Hokkaido) said train services in and around Sapporo were expected to remain canceled until around 1 p.m. on Monday due to snow removal and other activities.
According to the Sapporo Regional Headquarters of the Japan Meteorological Agency, Sapporo’s Chuo Ward saw 64 centimeters of snow over the 48 hours through 9 a.m. on Monday, the heaviest snow in the ward since records began in March 1999.
As a result, 545 train services, including the rapid train “Airport,” which connects New Chitose Airport with Sapporo and other stations, were suspended on Sunday, according to JR Hokkaido.
For Monday’s train service, 405 cancellations had been confirmed as of 8:50 a.m.
Approximately 7,000 people had to stay inside New Chitose Airport until Monday morning due to the suspension, according to Hokkaido Airports Co., the airport operator. Bus services to Sapporo were also canceled.
Some tourists who found themselves stuck in Sapporo on Sunday stayed overnight at Chikaho, an underground walkway connected to Sapporo Subway Station, with the city providing over 1,000 blankets.
Among the tourists was a 71-year-old man from Moriyama, Shiga Prefecture, who came to the prefecture to ski.
“I never expected I’d be spending the night here,” he said, looking tired. “It was cold. I’m glad they gave me a blanket.”
Top Articles in Society
-
Tokyo Zoo Wolf Believed to Have Used Vegetation Growing on Wall to Climb, Escape; Animal Living Happily after Recapture
-
JAL, ANA Cancel Flights During 3-day Holiday Weekend due to Blizzard
-
Snow Expected in Tokyo, Neighboring Prefectures from Jan. 2 Afternoon to Jan. 3; 5-Centimeter Snow Fall Expected in Hakone, Tama, and Chichibu Areas
-
Tokyo, Yokohama Observe First Snowfall of Season; 1 Day Earlier than Average Year
-
M6.2 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Tottori, Shimane Prefectures; No Tsunami Threat (Update 4)
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Tokyo Zoo Wolf Believed to Have Used Vegetation Growing on Wall to Climb, Escape; Animal Living Happily after Recapture
-
Univ. in Japan, Tokyo-Based Startup to Develop Satellite for Disaster Prevention Measures, Bears
-
JAL, ANA Cancel Flights During 3-day Holiday Weekend due to Blizzard
-
Snow Expected in Tokyo, Neighboring Prefectures from Jan. 2 Afternoon to Jan. 3; 5-Centimeter Snow Fall Expected in Hakone, Tama, and Chichibu Areas
-
China Confirmed to Be Operating Drilling Vessel Near Japan-China Median Line