Record-Breaking Snow Cripples Public Transport in Hokkaido; 7,000 People Stay Overnight at New Chitose Airport

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Passengers wait for train services to resume at JR Sapporo Station on Monday morning.

SAPPORO — About 7,000 people were forced to spend the night at New Chitose Airport in Hokkaido after record-breaking snowfall from Sunday to Monday disrupted transportation services.

Hokkaido Railway Co. (JR Hokkaido) said train services in and around Sapporo were expected to remain canceled until around 1 p.m. on Monday due to snow removal and other activities.

According to the Sapporo Regional Headquarters of the Japan Meteorological Agency, Sapporo’s Chuo Ward saw 64 centimeters of snow over the 48 hours through 9 a.m. on Monday, the heaviest snow in the ward since records began in March 1999.

As a result, 545 train services, including the rapid train “Airport,” which connects New Chitose Airport with Sapporo and other stations, were suspended on Sunday, according to JR Hokkaido.

For Monday’s train service, 405 cancellations had been confirmed as of 8:50 a.m.

Approximately 7,000 people had to stay inside New Chitose Airport until Monday morning due to the suspension, according to Hokkaido Airports Co., the airport operator. Bus services to Sapporo were also canceled.

Some tourists who found themselves stuck in Sapporo on Sunday stayed overnight at Chikaho, an underground walkway connected to Sapporo Subway Station, with the city providing over 1,000 blankets.

Among the tourists was a 71-year-old man from Moriyama, Shiga Prefecture, who came to the prefecture to ski.

“I never expected I’d be spending the night here,” he said, looking tired. “It was cold. I’m glad they gave me a blanket.”