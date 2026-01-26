Find Your Route to PokéPark KANTO

PokéPark KANTO, located inside the Yomiuriland amusement park which straddles Inagi, Tokyo, and Kawasaki, is accessible through several different routes.

Luckily, Pokémon masters have plenty of experience with walking, running, biking, taking a train and even riding a gondola to get to their next challenge.

Visitors coming on the Keio Line can get off at Keio Yomiuri Land station and take a brisk few minutes’ walk to the Sky Shuttle gondola for ¥300 one-way or ¥500 for a round-trip ticket for adults.

On the Odakyu Line, visitors can get off at Yomiuri Land mae station and ride a Odakyu bus to the front gates of Yomiuriland. The bus is ¥250 one-way for adults.

Once you arrive at Yomiuriland and have your ticket ready, go through the gates and head toward the PokéPark KANTO entrance.

At the facility, visitors can enjoy the Pokémon Forest, surrounded by creatures large and small. Sedge Town has many attractions, including a Pokémon Center, where you can heal your Pokémon, and the Vee Vee Voyage carousel featuring Eevee and friends.

■ PokéPark KANTO official website

https://www.pokepark-kanto.co.jp/teaser/en_US/

