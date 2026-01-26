PokéPark KANTO Welcomes You to the World of Pokémon with Hundreds of Powerful and Cute Little Friends

The Japan News

PokéPark KANTO’s official opening is just around the corner on Feb. 5, and a media preview event on Monday showed off what there is to see. Visitors can meet more than 600 Pokémon at the facility located inside Yomiuriland, which straddles Inagi, Tokyo, and Kawasaki.

Covering about 2.6 hectares, PokéPark KANTO is divided into two main zones that make the most of its lush setting in the Tama Hills: Pokémon Forest, a wooded area built for exploration; and Sedge Town, a lively hub where visitors can shop, dine and enjoy attractions.







In Pokémon Forest, visitors can stroll along an around 500-meter route and find hordes of Pokémon. Among them, the slug-like dragon Goomy, with their beady little eyes, have massive smiles for all who approach.

Sedge Town is filled with shops and two permanent attractions: Vee Vee Voyage, a carousel that sends guests on a gentle journey alongside Eevee and friends; and Pika Pika Paradise, a ride powered by electric-type Pokémon including Pikachu and Emolga.







Pokémon danced to exciting music in the Pikachu and Eevee Bubble Carnival parade while bubbles filled with fog fluttered in every direction.

PokéPark KANTO also has a large shop called Pokémon Daisuki Shop, where visitors can pick up original merchandise including plush toys and other exclusives.

