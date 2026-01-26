Massive Snowfall Information Issued in Ishikawa, Tottori Prefectures by JMA

The Yomiuri Shimbun

People walk in snow in Kanazawa on Sunday.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued information on massive snowfall in Ishikawa and Tottori prefectures on Sunday as a severe winter pressure pattern brought heavy snow on the Sea of Japan side of the Japanese archipelago, especially in the Hokuriku and Chugoku regions.

The agency said the amount of snowfall observed in 24 hours until 6 p.m. Sunday reached 74 centimeters in Nozawa-Onsen, Nagano Prefecture, 72 centimeters in Tsunan, Niigata Prefecture, 47 centimeters in Kanazawa and 36 centimeters in Daisen, Tottori Prefecture.

The pressure pattern will gradually be dissolved from western Japan, although the agency is calling for vigilance as it is expected to snow heavily in places mainly in northern Japan on Monday.