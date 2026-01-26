Akita Shinkansen Services Resumed After Brief Suspension (Update 1)

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

An East Japan Railway logo

Akita Shinkansen bullet train services have been resumed at about 9:45 a.m. Monday after being briefly suspended between Akita and Morioka stations, East Japan Railway Co. (JR East) said.

A bullet train touched a fallen tree on the Tazawako Line at about 6 a.m., according to JR East.