‘Hallowed Ground’ for Giant Panda Fans Bids Fond Farewell to Twins at Ueno Zoo, Shop Introduces New Merchandise

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Takuya Shimasaki, president of the operating company of Ueno Information Center, speaks as he holds plush toys featuring Ueno Zoo’s twin pandas, Xiao Xiao and Lei Lei, at the center earlier this month.

Giant panda fans bade farewell to twin pandas Xiao Xiao and Lei Lei as their final viewing took place at Tokyo’s Ueno Zoo on Sunday. The Ueno Information Center near the zoo has supported the panda craze in recent years with its original merchandise, and is beloved as “hallowed ground” by many panda fans.

While the country will be without pandas after the two are returned to China, the center expressed enthusiasm, saying it will plan new events, hoping for pandas to come to Japan again in the near future.

The Ueno Information Center is located on the second floor of the Matsuzakaya department store in Ueno, about a 10-minute walk from the zoo. On Saturday, the day before the final viewing for the two pandas, many fans visited the store and purchased merchandise, such as pin badges featuring the twins and plush toys, or took photos of plush toys dressed in handmade outfits.

The center opened in November 2017 as an information hub for the Ueno area. When the six-month-old Xiang Xiang, who was born in Ueno Zoo, was first shown to the public the following month, the center was flooded with inquiries asking whether any panda merchandise was available.

In response to such calls, the company began focusing on selling original merchandise from the following year. “We hoped it would encourage fans visiting the zoo to explore the surrounding area,” said Takuya Shimasaki, 58, president of the operating company.

The center has more than 200 items available, such as plush toys and T-shirts. About 5,000 people visit the center monthly, lining up when new items are released.

The center’s biggest hit product is the palm-sized plush toy called “Odekake Xiang Xiang Mascot (Out and about Xiang Xiang mascot).” Its face and the roundness of its back were meticulously designed down to the millimeter, earning it massive popularity for its resemblance to the real Xiang Xiang. Fans enjoy dressing it up with various outfits, and the center has become a spot where they can proudly show them off.

Masking tape featuring “Lai Lai,” a panda character designed by illustrator sunaco sunayama

In January last year, with the return of the two pandas to China just a year away, the center launched the “Ueno Come Come Panda Project,” hoping for new pandas to come to Ueno. They created a symbolic panda character named “Lai Lai,” written with the Chinese character meaning “come” written twice. Designed by illustrator sunaco sunayama, “Lai Lai” incorporates features from all 15 pandas that have lived at Ueno Zoo. Key chains and handkerchiefs featuring “Lai Lai” have sold out, generating a significant response among fans.

The center plans to continue the project even after the pandas’ return to China on Tuesday, aiming to further raise momentum through collaborations with other artists and fan events.

“It’s sad to see the two pandas leave, but we want to keep waiting for new pandas while Lai Lai fills the gap in giant panda fans’ hearts,” Shimazaki said.