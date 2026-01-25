Man Dies in Japan’s Niigata Pref. After Apparently Falling from Roof While Removing Snow
16:21 JST, January 25, 2026
NIIGATA — A man died Sunday in Tokamachi, Niigata Prefecture, after apparently falling from the roof of his house while removing snow, according to police.
A neighbor made an emergency call at around 8:50 a.m. after finding the 56-year-old man on the ground near his house. He died due to traumatic shock, according to the police.
The man started removing snow alone at his house early in the morning. Because a sleigh shovel was found on the roof of his three-story house, police believe he was removing snow and fell onto the concrete below.
