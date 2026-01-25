4,400 Visit Twin Pandas for Final Public Viewing; Japan’s Ueno Zoo Says Goodbye to Xiao Xiao, Lei Lei

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Visitors take photos of Xiao Xiao at his final public viewing at Ueno Zoo in Taito Ward, Tokyo, on Sunday.

A crowd of 4,400 visited Ueno Zoo’s twin pandas for their final public viewing on Sunday, with the doors closing at 4:00 p.m.

According to the zoo, there were 24.6 applicants per single viewing slot on the day.

The 4-year-old pandas, male Xiao Xiao and female Lei Lei, are set to return to China on Tuesday, departing Narita Airport for a conservation and research center in Sichuan Province, China.