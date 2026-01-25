Further Heavy Snow Expected for Sea of Japan Side on Sunday, Some Regions May Be Hit by Up to 70 Centimeters
12:40 JST, January 25, 2026
Areas along the Sea of Japan side continue to face heavy snowfall on Sunday, with snow accumulation since Wednesday having reached more than twice the yearly average in some locations, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
Early on Sunday, the agency issued special heavy snowfall notices once in Tottori Prefecture and four times in Ishikawa Prefecture.
According to the JMA, 30 centimeters of snowfall was observed in the six hours to 5 a.m. in Tottori City’s Yoshikata district. It warned that heavy snowfall could likely increase the risk of major traffic disruptions in the two prefectures.
Up to 70 centimeters of snow is expected for the Hokuriku and Tohoku regions for the 24 hours from 6 a.m. on Sunday; 50 centimeters for the Kanto region, Yamanashi and Nagano prefectures and Hokkaido; 40 centimeters for the Tokai and Kinki regions; and 30 centimeters for the Chugoku region.
