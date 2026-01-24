Ichiriki Wins 1st Match of 2026 Kisei Series; Champion’s 5th Title Defense Gets off to Stellar Start
16:27 JST, January 24, 2026
HONOLULU — Go’s Kisei title holder Ryo Ichiriki won the opening match of the best-of-seven title series in Honolulu on Friday.
Ichiriki, 28, who is seeking his fifth straight Kisei title, got off to a good start by defeating challenger Toramaru Shibano, 26, who is seeking his first Kisei title, in the two-day match held at Prince Waikiki hotel.
At 6:04 p.m., Shibano bowed and conceded the game.
You may also like to readProfessional Go Players Provide Analysis of Kisei Title Series Match to Students in Hawaii
“It was my first time playing overseas and first time sitting on a chair for a two-day match, but once I sat in front of the board, I was able to play as usual,” Ichiriki said. “I want to thank everyone who prepared such a fine environment.”
“I was worried about the long travel time, jet lag, that sort of thing,” Shibano said. “But I was able to play the match without issue and had a good experience.”
The second match of the Kisei series, which is sponsored by The Yomiuri Shimbun with special support from Suntory Holdings Ltd., will be held at Ryokan Onomichi Nishiyama in Onomichi, Hiroshima Prefecture, on Jan. 30-31.
Related Tags
Top Articles in Society
-
Tokyo Zoo Wolf Believed to Have Used Vegetation Growing on Wall to Climb, Escape; Animal Living Happily after Recapture
-
JAL, ANA Cancel Flights During 3-day Holiday Weekend due to Blizzard
-
Snow Expected in Tokyo, Neighboring Prefectures from Jan. 2 Afternoon to Jan. 3; 5-Centimeter Snow Fall Expected in Hakone, Tama, and Chichibu Areas
-
Tokyo, Yokohama Observe First Snowfall of Season; 1 Day Earlier than Average Year
-
M6.2 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Tottori, Shimane Prefectures; No Tsunami Threat (Update 4)
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Tokyo Zoo Wolf Believed to Have Used Vegetation Growing on Wall to Climb, Escape; Animal Living Happily after Recapture
-
Univ. in Japan, Tokyo-Based Startup to Develop Satellite for Disaster Prevention Measures, Bears
-
JAL, ANA Cancel Flights During 3-day Holiday Weekend due to Blizzard
-
Snow Expected in Tokyo, Neighboring Prefectures from Jan. 2 Afternoon to Jan. 3; 5-Centimeter Snow Fall Expected in Hakone, Tama, and Chichibu Areas
-
China Confirmed to Be Operating Drilling Vessel Near Japan-China Median Line