Ichiriki Wins 1st Match of 2026 Kisei Series; Champion’s 5th Title Defense Gets off to Stellar Start

Yoshitaka Nishi / The Yomiuri Shimbun

Toramaru Shibano, right, bows to concede the first match of the 2026 Kisei series while Ryo Ichiriki bows back at Prince Waikiki in Honolulu on Friday.

HONOLULU — Go’s Kisei title holder Ryo Ichiriki won the opening match of the best-of-seven title series in Honolulu on Friday.

Ichiriki, 28, who is seeking his fifth straight Kisei title, got off to a good start by defeating challenger Toramaru Shibano, 26, who is seeking his first Kisei title, in the two-day match held at Prince Waikiki hotel.

At 6:04 p.m., Shibano bowed and conceded the game.

“It was my first time playing overseas and first time sitting on a chair for a two-day match, but once I sat in front of the board, I was able to play as usual,” Ichiriki said. “I want to thank everyone who prepared such a fine environment.”

“I was worried about the long travel time, jet lag, that sort of thing,” Shibano said. “But I was able to play the match without issue and had a good experience.”

The second match of the Kisei series, which is sponsored by The Yomiuri Shimbun with special support from Suntory Holdings Ltd., will be held at Ryokan Onomichi Nishiyama in Onomichi, Hiroshima Prefecture, on Jan. 30-31.