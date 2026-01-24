Go Player Ichiriki Tries Hawaiian Staple Ahi Poke Bowl During Lunch Break on Kisei Title Series’ 2nd Day

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The ahi poke bowl Ichiriki ate for lunch

HONOLULU — The opening match of Go’s 50th Kisei title series, featuring defending title holder Ryo Ichiriki and challenger Toramaru Shibano, entered its second day on Friday. During the lunch break, one of the players enjoyed a taste of local Hawaiian cuisine.

Ichiriki opted for an ahi poke bowl accompanied by lemonade. Judan title holder Shibano chose the chicken Alfredo pinsa flatbread — the same dish Ichiriki had ordered the previous day — along with grapefruit juice.

The ahi poke bowl is one of Hawaii’s most iconic dishes and a staple in the archipelago. Ahi means tuna, while poke refers to sliced raw fish marinated in soy sauce – like Japanese zuke – and other seasonings. The specific bowl ordered by Ichiriki contained two flavors: spicy and soy sauce. It was garnished with edamame, takuan yellow pickled radish, beni shoga red pickled ginger, garlic chips and shredded nori seaweed.