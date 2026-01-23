Hot word :

Professional Go Players Provide Analysis of Kisei Title Series Match to Students in Hawaii

Yomiuri Shimbun photos
A professional Go player teaches students in Honolulu on Thursday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

20:05 JST, January 23, 2026

HONOLULU — Professional players taught Go to about 25 students at the Sheraton Waikiki Beach Resort hotel in Honolulu on Thursday, when the 50th Kisei title series — the most prestigious title in the world of Go — kicked off.

The students were from Punahou School, which includes Go in its curriculum.

The professional Go players, including ninth-dan Michael Redmond, explained what was happening during the title match. They also answered students’ questions and then gave them lessons using the actual pieces and boards.


The atmosphere seemed light and cheerful.

A 17-year-old student who had never been taught by a professional Go player before, said the advice she received was very helpful. A 15-year-old student said he really enjoys playing Go.

