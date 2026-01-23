Lunch Orders of Go Players Draw Attention During Kisei Title Match in Hawaii

Yomiuri Shimbun photos

The chicken Alfredo pinsa flatbread ordered by Ryo Ichiriki, left, and the lobster roll ordered by Toramaru Shibano

HONOLULU — The lunch orders of two top Go players drew attention when Kisei title holder Ryo Ichiriki and challenger Toramaru Shibano took a break during their match in Honolulu on Thursday.

The first match of the 50th Kisei title series — the most prestigious title in the world of Go — took place at the Prince Waikiki hotel in Hawaii.

Ichiriki ordered the chicken Alfredo pinsa flatbread and ginger ale. The pizza-style flatbread, with rich Alfredo sauce, was topped with garlic herb chicken, broccoli, mozzarella cheese and Parmesan cheese.

Shibano ordered a lobster roll and guava juice. The dish featured lobster tossed in yuzu mayo sauce, topped with lemon and fresh dill, in a roll. It came with a side of fries or a salad, and Shibano chose the salad.

The portions were both quite large. When the dishes were first brought in, people were audibly surprised.

Yoko Takemiya, president of Japan’s Go association Nihon Ki-in, tasted the food Ichiriki chose, saying, “The cheesiness is just incredible — it’s delicious!”