Lunch Orders of Go Players Draw Attention During Kisei Title Match in Hawaii
15:32 JST, January 23, 2026
HONOLULU — The lunch orders of two top Go players drew attention when Kisei title holder Ryo Ichiriki and challenger Toramaru Shibano took a break during their match in Honolulu on Thursday.
The first match of the 50th Kisei title series — the most prestigious title in the world of Go — took place at the Prince Waikiki hotel in Hawaii.
Ichiriki ordered the chicken Alfredo pinsa flatbread and ginger ale. The pizza-style flatbread, with rich Alfredo sauce, was topped with garlic herb chicken, broccoli, mozzarella cheese and Parmesan cheese.
Shibano ordered a lobster roll and guava juice. The dish featured lobster tossed in yuzu mayo sauce, topped with lemon and fresh dill, in a roll. It came with a side of fries or a salad, and Shibano chose the salad.
The portions were both quite large. When the dishes were first brought in, people were audibly surprised.
Yoko Takemiya, president of Japan’s Go association Nihon Ki-in, tasted the food Ichiriki chose, saying, “The cheesiness is just incredible — it’s delicious!”
Related Tags
Top Articles in Society
-
Tokyo Zoo Wolf Believed to Have Used Vegetation Growing on Wall to Climb, Escape; Animal Living Happily after Recapture
-
JAL, ANA Cancel Flights During 3-day Holiday Weekend due to Blizzard
-
Snow Expected in Tokyo, Neighboring Prefectures from Jan. 2 Afternoon to Jan. 3; 5-Centimeter Snow Fall Expected in Hakone, Tama, and Chichibu Areas
-
Tokyo, Yokohama Observe First Snowfall of Season; 1 Day Earlier than Average Year
-
M6.2 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Tottori, Shimane Prefectures; No Tsunami Threat (Update 4)
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Tokyo Zoo Wolf Believed to Have Used Vegetation Growing on Wall to Climb, Escape; Animal Living Happily after Recapture
-
Univ. in Japan, Tokyo-Based Startup to Develop Satellite for Disaster Prevention Measures, Bears
-
JAL, ANA Cancel Flights During 3-day Holiday Weekend due to Blizzard
-
‘Fiercest, Most Damaging Invasive Weed’ Spreading in Rivers, Lakes in Japan, Alligator Weed Found in Numerous Locations
-
Snow Expected in Tokyo, Neighboring Prefectures from Jan. 2 Afternoon to Jan. 3; 5-Centimeter Snow Fall Expected in Hakone, Tama, and Chichibu Areas