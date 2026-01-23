Japan’s Prestigious Go Kisei Series Kicks Off in Hawaii
10:51 JST, January 23, 2026 (updated at 17:30 JST, Jan. 23)
HONOLULU — The 50th Kisei title series, the most prestigious title in the world of Go, kicked off in Hawaii on Thursday.
Kisei title holder Ryo Ichiriki, 28, and challenger Toramaru Shibano, 26, vied for the first match in their best-of-seven title series that started at 9 a.m. in the Prince Waikiki hotel.
Ichiriki is seeking to earn his fifth straight Kisei title. Shibano, who currently holds the Judan title, is making a bid for his first Kisei title.
With both players clad in aloha shirts, the game began with Shibano making the first move.
The series is held by The Yomiuri Shimbun, with special support from Suntory Holdings Ltd. Japan Airlines is supporting the first game.
The series is organized by The Yomiuri Shimbun and held with special support from Suntory Holdings Ltd. Japan Airlines is supporting the first game.
Related Tags
Top Articles in Society
-
Tokyo Zoo Wolf Believed to Have Used Vegetation Growing on Wall to Climb, Escape; Animal Living Happily after Recapture
-
JAL, ANA Cancel Flights During 3-day Holiday Weekend due to Blizzard
-
Snow Expected in Tokyo, Neighboring Prefectures from Jan. 2 Afternoon to Jan. 3; 5-Centimeter Snow Fall Expected in Hakone, Tama, and Chichibu Areas
-
Tokyo, Yokohama Observe First Snowfall of Season; 1 Day Earlier than Average Year
-
M6.2 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Tottori, Shimane Prefectures; No Tsunami Threat (Update 4)
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Tokyo Zoo Wolf Believed to Have Used Vegetation Growing on Wall to Climb, Escape; Animal Living Happily after Recapture
-
Univ. in Japan, Tokyo-Based Startup to Develop Satellite for Disaster Prevention Measures, Bears
-
JAL, ANA Cancel Flights During 3-day Holiday Weekend due to Blizzard
-
‘Fiercest, Most Damaging Invasive Weed’ Spreading in Rivers, Lakes in Japan, Alligator Weed Found in Numerous Locations
-
Snow Expected in Tokyo, Neighboring Prefectures from Jan. 2 Afternoon to Jan. 3; 5-Centimeter Snow Fall Expected in Hakone, Tama, and Chichibu Areas