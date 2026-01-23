Japan’s Prestigious Go Kisei Series Kicks Off in Hawaii

Yoshitaka Nishi/The Yomiuri Shimbun

Toramaru Shibano, right, makes the first move in the 50th Go Kisei title series’ first match against title holder Ryo Ichiriki in Hawaii on Thursday morning.

HONOLULU — The 50th Kisei title series, the most prestigious title in the world of Go, kicked off in Hawaii on Thursday.

Kisei title holder Ryo Ichiriki, 28, and challenger Toramaru Shibano, 26, vied for the first match in their best-of-seven title series that started at 9 a.m. in the Prince Waikiki hotel.

Ichiriki is seeking to earn his fifth straight Kisei title. Shibano, who currently holds the Judan title, is making a bid for his first Kisei title.

With both players clad in aloha shirts, the game began with Shibano making the first move.

The series is held by The Yomiuri Shimbun, with special support from Suntory Holdings Ltd. Japan Airlines is supporting the first game.

The series is organized by The Yomiuri Shimbun and held with special support from Suntory Holdings Ltd. Japan Airlines is supporting the first game.