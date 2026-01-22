Kisei Go Title Series to be Held in Prince Waikiki Ocean-View Suite

The Prince Waikiki

The first match of the 50th Kisei title series — the most prestigious title in the world of Go — will be held in the Prince Waikiki, a Japanese-owned hotel located at the eastern edge of Waikiki, a bustling district on Oahu Island.

All the Prince Waikiki’s rooms offer ocean views. Right in front of the hotel is a yacht harbor where boats are lined up at their moorings, offering a picturesque view from the rooms. Guests can enjoy a variety of tropical cocktails at the Hinana Bar by the pool.

Kisei title holder Ryo Ichiriki will play Judan holder Toramaru Shibano in the first match of their best-of-seven series in a suite on an upper floor of the hotel. Overlooking the ocean and Ala Moana Center, the room has hibiscus painted on the walls, enhancing the Hawaiian atmosphere for the match. They will play at chairs and tables, which is unusual for the event.