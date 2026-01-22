Snow Delays Tokaido Shinkansen

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A Tokaido Shinkansen train runs through Omihachiman, Shiga Prefecture in the snow at 9:55 a.m. on Thursday.

The Tokaido Shinkansen is operating at reduced speeds on Thursday due to heavy snowfall between Gifu-Hashima and Kyoto stations.

This has disrupted the Shinkansen schedule, causing delays in service.