Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Society>General News

Snow Delays Tokaido Shinkansen

#Shinkansen
The Yomiuri Shimbun
A Tokaido Shinkansen train runs through Omihachiman, Shiga Prefecture in the snow at 9:55 a.m. on Thursday.

The Japan News

15:12 JST, January 22, 2026

The Tokaido Shinkansen is operating at reduced speeds on Thursday due to heavy snowfall between Gifu-Hashima and Kyoto stations.

This has disrupted the Shinkansen schedule, causing delays in service.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Related Tags

#Shinkansen

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

Top Articles in Society

JN ACCESS RANKING