Go Players Ichiriki, Shibano Inspect Hawaiian Hotel Venue for Kisei Title Series
14:40 JST, January 22, 2026
HONOLULU — Kisei title holder Ryo Ichiriki and challenger Toramaru Shibano on Wednesday inspected a hotel room in Honolulu where they will play the first match in their best-of-seven Go series the following day.
Ichiriki, 28, is aiming to win his fifth straight Kisei title. Judan title holder Shibano, 26, will try to capture his first Kisei title. They arrived in Hawaii on Tuesday.
The match will be played in an ocean view suite at the Prince Waikiki hotel on the island of Oahu. Go matches are typically held in tatami mat rooms.
After enjoying sightseeing, Ichiriki and Shibano visited the room at around 3:30 p.m. to confirm the room temperature and sunlight conditions, among other things.
The match will start at 9 a.m. Thursday.
The Kisei title series is sponsored by The Yomiuri Shimbun and held with the special support of Suntory Holdings Ltd.
Related Tags
Top Articles in Society
-
Tokyo Zoo Wolf Believed to Have Used Vegetation Growing on Wall to Climb, Escape; Animal Living Happily after Recapture
-
JAL, ANA Cancel Flights During 3-day Holiday Weekend due to Blizzard
-
Snow Expected in Tokyo, Neighboring Prefectures from Jan. 2 Afternoon to Jan. 3; 5-Centimeter Snow Fall Expected in Hakone, Tama, and Chichibu Areas
-
Tokyo, Yokohama Observe First Snowfall of Season; 1 Day Earlier than Average Year
-
M6.2 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Tottori, Shimane Prefectures; No Tsunami Threat (Update 4)
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Core Inflation in Tokyo Slows in December but Stays above BOJ Target
-
Tokyo Zoo Wolf Believed to Have Used Vegetation Growing on Wall to Climb, Escape; Animal Living Happily after Recapture
-
Univ. in Japan, Tokyo-Based Startup to Develop Satellite for Disaster Prevention Measures, Bears
-
JAL, ANA Cancel Flights During 3-day Holiday Weekend due to Blizzard
-
‘Fiercest, Most Damaging Invasive Weed’ Spreading in Rivers, Lakes in Japan, Alligator Weed Found in Numerous Locations