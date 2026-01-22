Heavy Snowfall on Sea of Japan Side; Kanazawa, Shiga Blanketed in White

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Roofs of houses covered in snow in Kanazawa city on Thursday morning

Heavy snow fell from Wednesday night through Thursday morning along the Sea of Japan side from northern Japan to the Chugoku region due to a strong winter-type pressure pattern.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued heavy snow advisories for Ishikawa Prefecture on Wednesday night and Shiga Prefecture early Thursday morning. The strong winter-type pressure pattern is expected to stay until around Sunday.

The 24-hour total snowfall up to 9 a.m. Thursday reached 68 cm in Tokamachi, Niigata Prefecture, and 57 cm in Myoko, Niigata Prefecture. Snow depths at 9 a.m. reached 20cm, 286% of the average, in Kanazawa and 28cm, 933% of the average, in Hikone, Shiga Prefecture.

The Tokaido Shinkansen operated at reduced speeds from its first service Thursday between Gifu-Hashima and Kyoto Stations, resulting in delays of over 30 minutes.

According to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, as of 7:00 a.m. Thursday, sections of seven expressways nationwide—including the Hokuriku Expressway and Meishin Expressway—along with multiple national highways running through Gifu and Shiga prefectures, remain closed to traffic.