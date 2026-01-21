1st Match of 2026 Go Kisei Title Series to Be Held in Honolulu

Yoshitaka Nishi / Yomiuri Shimbun Photographer

Ryo Ichiriki, right, and Toramaru Shibano pose for a photo in front of the King Kamehameha statue in Honolulu on Tuesday. The two-day match will start 9 a.m. on Thursday.

HONOLULU — Kisei title holder Ryo Ichiriki and challenger Toramaru Shibano have arrived in Honolulu for the first match in their best-of-seven title series.

Ichiriki and Shibano arrived at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Tuesday, along with officiating Go players and others. The first match in the series will be played on Thursday.

Ichiriki, 28, will seek to earn his fifth straight Kisei title. Ninth-dan Shibano, 26, now holds the Judan title and will try to capture his first Kisei title. The series is sponsored by The Yomiuri Shimbun and receives special support from Suntory Holdings Ltd.

This will be the third such Kisei match to be played in Hawaii, following bouts in 1988 and 1997. The latest match was organized at the invitation of the Hawaii state government and with special support from Japan Airlines. It will be played in an ocean-view suite room in the Prince Waikiki hotel.

The group took photos in front of the King Kamehameha statue and other locations on Tuesday, after which Ichiriki and Shibano visited the Ala Moana Center shopping mall to purchase the aloha shirts they would wear during the match.

Ichiriki said, “The weather was fine and comfortable, and sightseeing was fulfilling. I want to now get in shape and head to the game.” Shibano said, “I’ve been able to relax by talking with other players. I’m enjoying my first time in Hawaii.”