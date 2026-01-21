Japanese Prefecture Buys Historical Map of Takeshima, Receives Trove of Documents

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The “Map of Matsushima” is seen in Matsue on Jan. 13.

MATSUE — Shimane prefectural government has acquired 71 historical documents, including the “Map of Matsushima,” which depicts what are today the prefecture’s Takeshima group of islets, it said earlier this month. The map is believed to have been drawn during the Edo period (1603-1867).

Some of the documents are from the Murakawa family and describe merchants from Yonago, Tottori Prefecture, fishing and engaging in other activities on the islands.

The prefectural government said these are “first-class historical documents demonstrating that the Takeshima group of islets have long been a place of activities for Japanese people.”

The “Map of Matsushima” is believed to date from the late 17th to early 18th century. It depicts the shape of the islands and other geographical features in detail and indicates their distance from the present-day Oki Islands in Shimane Prefecture. According to the prefectural government, the map went missing for a long time after it was exhibited at the Yonago Municipal Historical Museum in around 1987. The prefectural government purchased the map from a private individual.

The Murakawa family documents include agreements regarding fishing profits that were concluded between the family and the Oya merchant family, from Yonago. Both families, with permission from the Edo shogunate, hunted seals and fished for abalone on and around the Takeshima Islands and the nearby Ulleungdo Island in eastern South Korea.

Shimane Prefecture received the documents as a donation from a private individual.

The donation totaled 69 documents and included another map that depicts Takeshima as well as Ulleungdo Island and the Oki Islands. This map is a copy of an original. Although the year Kyoho 9 (1724) is listed on the map, it is unclear whether this indicates the date of creation.

“The documents demonstrate that Japanese people used the Takeshima group of islets. They will serve as evidence proving that the Takeshima igroup of islets are Japanese territory when discussing this issue,” said Masao Shimojo, an expert on Japanese history and professor emeritus at Takushoku University.