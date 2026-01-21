Tourist Helicopter Crashes in Aso, Kumamoto Pref.; Part of Helicopter Found near Mt. Nakadake
13:31 JST, January 21, 2026
Part of a sightseeing helicopter that went missing Tuesday has been found near the volcanic crater of Mt. Nakadake in Kumamoto Prefecture.
The helicopter went missing over Aso, Kumamoto Prefecture, at about 11 a.m. on Tuesday. The pilot and a man and woman believed to be tourists from Taiwan were aboard.
Prefectural police and local fire departments began preparations Wednesday morning to resume the search for the people onboard, whose status remained unknown.
You may also like to readHelicopter with 2 Passengers from Taiwan Goes Missing Over Aso, Kumamoto Pref., Did Not Return at Scheduled Time
Operated by Takumi Enterprise in Okayama, the helicopter was scheduled to fly for about 10 minutes over Mt. Aso. However, it did not return after the scheduled time of 11 a.m. and a search was launched, according to the prefectural police and the Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism Ministry.
Part of the helicopter was found near the first crater of Mt. Nakadake, one of the five peaks that comprise Mt. Aso, at around 4:10 p.m. on Tuesday. There was fog and cloudy skies around Mt. Nakadake at the time.
The helicopter pilot was in his 60s. The passenger list indicated that the man and woman lived in Taiwan, with the man said to be 41 years old and the woman 36.
Related Tags
Top Articles in Society
-
Tokyo Zoo Wolf Believed to Have Used Vegetation Growing on Wall to Climb, Escape; Animal Living Happily after Recapture
-
JAL, ANA Cancel Flights During 3-day Holiday Weekend due to Blizzard
-
Snow Expected in Tokyo, Neighboring Prefectures from Jan. 2 Afternoon to Jan. 3; 5-Centimeter Snow Fall Expected in Hakone, Tama, and Chichibu Areas
-
Tokyo, Yokohama Observe First Snowfall of Season; 1 Day Earlier than Average Year
-
M6.2 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Tottori, Shimane Prefectures; No Tsunami Threat (Update 4)
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Core Inflation in Tokyo Slows in December but Stays above BOJ Target
-
Tokyo Zoo Wolf Believed to Have Used Vegetation Growing on Wall to Climb, Escape; Animal Living Happily after Recapture
-
Univ. in Japan, Tokyo-Based Startup to Develop Satellite for Disaster Prevention Measures, Bears
-
JAL, ANA Cancel Flights During 3-day Holiday Weekend due to Blizzard
-
‘Fiercest, Most Damaging Invasive Weed’ Spreading in Rivers, Lakes in Japan, Alligator Weed Found in Numerous Locations