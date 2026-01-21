Heavy Snow Falls in Northern Japan; Record Low Temperatures Observed Nationwide
12:35 JST, January 21, 2026
According to the agency, the 24-hour snowfall total as of 9 a.m. on Wednesday was 60 centimeters in Sukayu, Aomori City, and 44 centimeters in Uonuma City, Niigata Prefecture. Seasonal record low temperatures were observed nationwide, including -20.2 degrees C in Morioka City. In Hachioji City, Tokyo, the temperature reached 0.5 degrees C, matching mid-February levels.
More cold air is expected flow on Thursday. The strong, winter-type pressure pattern is forecast to persist through around Jan. 25.
