Warning-level Heavy Snow Expected Along Sea of Japan side of Japan Around Jan. 25

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Japan Meteorological Agency

Heavy snowfall that could prompt warnings is expected primarily along the Sea of Japan from northern to western Japan around Jan. 25 due to a persistently strong winter pressure pattern.

Areas along the Pacific side, which typically sees little accumulation, may also experience heavy snowfall.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism and the Japan Meteorological Agency issued an emergency announcement on Monday, urging caution over potential disruptions to public transportation systems and advising against nonessential outings.

According to the agency, heavy snow may fall on Jan. 27-28 in Hokkaido; on Jan. 28-29 in northern the Kanto, Kinki and Chugoku regions; and on Jan. 28-31 and in the Tohoku, Hokuriku and Tokai regions.The expected 24-hour snowfall totals on Jan. 27-28 through noon each day are as follows: up to 100 cm in the Hokuriku region; up to 70 cm in the Tohoku region; up to 50 cm in Hokkaido and the Kinki region; and up to 40 cm in the Kanto-Koshin, Tokai and Chugoku regions.