Kabuki Actor Arrested for Allegedly Breaking Door of Kebab Restaurant in Asakusa, Denies Claims Due to His Inebriation


Nakamura Tsurumatsu

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:57 JST, January 19, 2026

The Metropolitan Police Department arrested Kabuki actor Nakamura Tsurumatsu, 30, at the scene on suspicion of damage to buildings early Sunday morning. Nakamura allegedly broke the wooden door at the entrance of a kebab restaurant in Asakusa shortly before 1:00 a.m. on Sunday. He has denied causing damage, saying, “I remember nothing. I was drunk.”

According to the police, Nakamura used the restaurant’s restroom without asking for permission, and he started acting violently after the restaurant staff complained to him about his actions.

