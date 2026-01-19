Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Society>General News

TEPCO to Postpone Restart of Kashiwazaki-Kariwa N-plant Over Safety Concerns Due to Failure of Control Rod Alarm System

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power station

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:03 JST, January 19, 2026

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. announced Monday that it decided to postpone the restart of the No. 6 reactor of its Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power station in Niigata Prefecture. The restart was originally scheduled for Tuesday.

The alarm system for the control rods, which are used to suppress the nuclear fission reaction, failed to sound during its test trial on Saturday. TEPCO intends to make sure if it is safe to operate the reactor.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING