TEPCO to Postpone Restart of Kashiwazaki-Kariwa N-plant Over Safety Concerns Due to Failure of Control Rod Alarm System
13:03 JST, January 19, 2026
Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. announced Monday that it decided to postpone the restart of the No. 6 reactor of its Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power station in Niigata Prefecture. The restart was originally scheduled for Tuesday.
The alarm system for the control rods, which are used to suppress the nuclear fission reaction, failed to sound during its test trial on Saturday. TEPCO intends to make sure if it is safe to operate the reactor.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Tokyo Zoo Wolf Believed to Have Used Vegetation Growing on Wall to Climb, Escape; Animal Living Happily after Recapture
-
JAL, ANA Cancel Flights During 3-day Holiday Weekend due to Blizzard
-
Snow Expected in Tokyo, Neighboring Prefectures from Jan. 2 Afternoon to Jan. 3; 5-Centimeter Snow Fall Expected in Hakone, Tama, and Chichibu Areas
-
Tokyo, Yokohama Observe First Snowfall of Season; 1 Day Earlier than Average Year
-
M6.2 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Tottori, Shimane Prefectures; No Tsunami Threat (Update 4)
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan Govt Adopts Measures to Curb Mega Solar Power Plant Projects Amid Environmental Concerns
-
Core Inflation in Tokyo Slows in December but Stays above BOJ Target
-
Major Japan Firms’ Average Winter Bonus Tops ¥1 Mil.
-
Tokyo Zoo Wolf Believed to Have Used Vegetation Growing on Wall to Climb, Escape; Animal Living Happily after Recapture
-
JAL, ANA Cancel Flights During 3-day Holiday Weekend due to Blizzard