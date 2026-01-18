Hot word :

JR Limited Express Connecting Shinjuku and Nikko, Kinugawa Onsen Areas Gets Design Revamp

East Japan Railway Co.’s Omiya branch office is revamping the exterior design of the “Nikko” and “Kinugawa” limited express trains, which run directly between JR Shinjuku Station and Tobu Nikko and Kinugawa Onsen stations, to commemorate the 20th anniversary of mutual direct service with Tobu Railway this year.

The newly designed trains are scheduled to begin operation around June.

The design features a base of ultramarine blue and two yellow lines symbolizing the two destinations — Kinugawa Onsen Station and Tobu Nikko Station.

“We hope many passengers will experience the new design and visit the Nikko and Kinugawa areas often,” a JR East official said.

