Intl Students Join Quake Drill with Mori Building in Tokyo

Mori Building Co. conducted a joint earthquake drill on Thursday with the British School in Tokyo, an international school located at Azabudai Hills in Minato Ward, Tokyo.

About 110 students from the school participated in the drill, which was conducted in English. They learned about earthquake preparedness by touring the underground storage area holding enough food and supplies for about 3,600 people over three days and viewing seismic damping devices.

During the tour, students also experienced air mattresses and aluminum blankets, learning how to spend time during an earthquake.

“It’s warm,” one student said, and another said, “It’s like my bed at home.”

A 10-year-old student said that she learned she can feel safe even if an earthquake occurs. She wants to tell my family and friends.

David James, the school’s deputy principal said that preparation is crucial in earthquake-prone Japan. He hopes the students share what they learned with others and prepare for disasters with confidence.