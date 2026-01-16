Hot word :

JR East Suffers Power Outage; Yamanote, Keihin-Tohoku Lines’ Services Suspended; Tokaido Line Resumed (Update 1)

8:41 JST, January 16, 2026

East Japan Railway Co. (JR East) has suffered a power outage Friday morning, resulting in suspension of train services of Yamanote and Keihin-Tohoku lines.

Services of Tokaido Line has resumed after a brief suspension.

