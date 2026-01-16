JR East Suffers Power Outage; Yamanote, Keihin-Tohoku Lines’ Services Suspended; Tokaido Line Resumed (Update 1)
The Yomiuri Shimbun
8:41 JST, January 16, 2026
East Japan Railway Co. (JR East) has suffered a power outage Friday morning, resulting in suspension of train services of Yamanote and Keihin-Tohoku lines.
Services of Tokaido Line has resumed after a brief suspension.
