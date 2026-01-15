Radiation Detected from International Mail Package from Vietnam
20:52 JST, January 15, 2026
Trace amounts of radiation were detected Thursday by Tokyo Customs’ branch office in Koto Ward, Tokyo, in the contents of a package sent by international mail from Vietnam.
Police said they received an emergency call from the office at about 2:50 p.m. Thursday, informing them that radiation had been detected. Tokyo Customs handles customs clearance for the import and export of postal items.
According to the Secretariat of the Nuclear Regulation Authority, the package contained what appeared to be stacked lead plates, and trace amounts of radiation were detected from a substance found between the plates.
There is no apparent damage to the health of the people who handled the international mail.
Following the report, the Metropolitan Police Department dispatched a special unit that responds to nuclear, biological and chemical terrorism. The MPD and others are conducting a detailed examination of the contents.
