JR Yamanote Line Train with Anti-Molestation Campaign Begins Operation
12:02 JST, January 15, 2026
A train wrapped with anti-molestation illustrations and messages began operating on the JR Yamanote Line on Thursday. One 11-car train will run until January 28.
This is part of an anti-molestation campaign being conducted by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, railway companies, the Metropolitan Police Department, and three prefectures in the greater Tokyo area until the end of February, coinciding with the exam season. Students taking entrance exams are particularly reluctant to report incidents for fear of being late.
Illustrations of female student with intense gaze are displayed beside the train doors, bearing messages such as “Molestation is a serious crime” and “Fight on, exam takers!” During the campaign period, announcements and other measures will also be strengthened inside trains and at stations to raise awareness.
According to a survey conducted by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government last year, nearly 20% of women and nearly 10% of men reported experiencing molestation within 1 year.
