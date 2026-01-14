Akita Shinkansen Service Suspended in Both Directions Due to Snow; No Forecast of Service Resuming Soon
17:55 JST, January 14, 2026
The Akita Shinkansen service has been suspended in both directions between Akita and Morioka stations on Wednesday after it was discovered that a tree had come close to the overhead wires due to snow.
According to East Japan Railway Co., the risk was confirmed at around 3:35 p.m. There is no prospect of service resuming.
