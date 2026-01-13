Ice Curtains Hang Down Rocky Cliff Face in Aomori Prefecture, Drawing Eyes to Seaside Town Known for Beautiful Sunsets
12:29 JST, January 13, 2026
Water seeping from rocky cliffs freezes, forming ice curtains near Senjojiki Station on the JR Gono Line in Fukaura, Aomori Prefecture, delighting passersby. Exposed to cold winds from the Sea of Japan, icicles hang over an area about 20 meters high and 100 meters wide, creating a popular winter attraction. The icicles shrunk as the cold eased over the weekend, but the ice curtains are expected to grow again if the cold temperatures persist. In most years, their peak viewing period lasts through February.
