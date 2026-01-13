Hot word :

Saitama Super Arena to Close for Up to 1.5 Years for Major Renovations, Sound System, Other Installations to be Improved

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Saitama Super Arena, photo taken on Monday in Chuo Ward, Saitama City

12:31 JST, January 13, 2026

SAITAMA – Saitama Super Arena, which is used for a wide range of purposes including sports and music events, will close for major renovation work for up to 1.5 years starting Jan. 13. The work is aimed at updating aging installations such as the sound system and will be the arena’s first long-term closure since it opened in 2000.

The arena in Chuo Ward, Saitama City, is a prefectural facility with a maximum capacity of 37,000 people. The prefecture has budgeted ¥13.9 billion for renovation costs, including work on the elevators, escalators and sound systems.

During the closure, the exhibition hall for medium and small-scale events and the adjacent Keyaki Hiroba space will remain available for use.

