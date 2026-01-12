Hot word :

Japan’s Tokaido Shinkansen Experiencing Delays on Some Sections Due to Heavy Snow

The Yomiuri Shimbun
A male resident shovels snow piled up at temporary housing in Noto, Ishikawa Prefecture, on Monday.

15:01 JST, January 12, 2026

The Tokaido Shinkansen has been operating at reduced speeds between Mikawa-Anjo and Kyoto stations since the first train on Monday due to snow in the Maibara area of Shiga Prefecture, according to Central Japan Railway Co. (JR Tokai).

East Japan Railway Co. (JR East) announced that an inspection was conducted after a switch failed to change on the inbound line of the Tohoku Shinkansen at Nasushiobara Station at around 8:31 a.m.

The failure caused suspensions between Nasushiobara and Sendai stations, with the service resuming at 9:17 a.m.

However, delays have been occurring on some trains on both inbound and outbound lines between Sendai and Tokyo stations.

Shortly after 5 a.m., the Japan Meteorological Agency warned of traffic disruptions continuing through tomorrow morning due to heavy snow, strong winds and high waves.

