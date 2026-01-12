Japan’s Tokaido Shinkansen Experiencing Delays on Some Sections Due to Heavy Snow
15:01 JST, January 12, 2026
The Tokaido Shinkansen has been operating at reduced speeds between Mikawa-Anjo and Kyoto stations since the first train on Monday due to snow in the Maibara area of Shiga Prefecture, according to Central Japan Railway Co. (JR Tokai).
East Japan Railway Co. (JR East) announced that an inspection was conducted after a switch failed to change on the inbound line of the Tohoku Shinkansen at Nasushiobara Station at around 8:31 a.m.
You may also like to readHeavy Snow Strikes Japan During 3-Day Holiday, Causing JAL and ANA to Cancel Flights JAL, ANA Cancel Flights During 3-day Holiday Weekend due to Blizzard Heavy Snow, Strong Winds to Hit Parts of Japan Through Monday; Tohoku, Hokuriku, Tokai Areas May Get 80 cm of Snow
The failure caused suspensions between Nasushiobara and Sendai stations, with the service resuming at 9:17 a.m.
However, delays have been occurring on some trains on both inbound and outbound lines between Sendai and Tokyo stations.
Shortly after 5 a.m., the Japan Meteorological Agency warned of traffic disruptions continuing through tomorrow morning due to heavy snow, strong winds and high waves.
