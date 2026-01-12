Hot word :

Heavy Snow Strikes Japan During 3-Day Holiday, Causing JAL and ANA to Cancel Flights

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
JAL and ANA planes are seen at Haneda Airport.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:37 JST, January 12, 2026

Heavy snow and strong winds struck across Japan on Sunday, leading airlines to cancel many flights.

The inclement weather is expected in many areas on Monday as well, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. All Nippon Airways has canceled at least four flights, including on its Toyama-Haneda route.

As of 8 p.m. Sunday, Japan Airlines had canceled 58 domestic flights, including on its Osaka Itami-Tajima route, affecting 1,945 passengers.

ANA had canceled 43 domestic flights, including on its Haneda-Tottori route, as of 6 p.m., affecting around 2,800 passengers.

