JAL, ANA Cancel Flights During 3-day Holiday Weekend due to Blizzard

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Tottori Sand Dunes are blanketed in snow in Tottori on Sunday.

Heavy snow and strong winds swept across Japan on Sunday due to a winter pressure pattern, leading to a series of flight cancellations.

As of 4 p.m., Japan Airlines canceled 45 domestic flights, including the Osaka Itami-Tajima route, affecting 1,183 passengers.

All Nippon Airways had canceled 43 domestic flights, including the Haneda-Tottori route, as of 6 p.m., affecting about 2,800 passengers.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, heavy snow and strong winds are expected across a wide area on Monday as well. ANA plans to cancel four flights, including the Toyama-Haneda and Komatsu-Haneda routes on Monday.