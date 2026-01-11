Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Society>General News

JAL, ANA Cancel Flights During 3-day Holiday Weekend due to Blizzard

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Tottori Sand Dunes are blanketed in snow in Tottori on Sunday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

20:12 JST, January 11, 2026

Heavy snow and strong winds swept across Japan on Sunday due to a winter pressure pattern, leading to a series of flight cancellations.

As of 4 p.m., Japan Airlines canceled 45 domestic flights, including the Osaka Itami-Tajima route, affecting 1,183 passengers.

All Nippon Airways had canceled 43 domestic flights, including the Haneda-Tottori route, as of 6 p.m., affecting about 2,800 passengers.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, heavy snow and strong winds are expected across a wide area on Monday as well. ANA plans to cancel four flights, including the Toyama-Haneda and Komatsu-Haneda routes on Monday.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING