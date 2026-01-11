JAL, ANA Cancel Flights During 3-day Holiday Weekend due to Blizzard
20:12 JST, January 11, 2026
Heavy snow and strong winds swept across Japan on Sunday due to a winter pressure pattern, leading to a series of flight cancellations.
As of 4 p.m., Japan Airlines canceled 45 domestic flights, including the Osaka Itami-Tajima route, affecting 1,183 passengers.
All Nippon Airways had canceled 43 domestic flights, including the Haneda-Tottori route, as of 6 p.m., affecting about 2,800 passengers.
According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, heavy snow and strong winds are expected across a wide area on Monday as well. ANA plans to cancel four flights, including the Toyama-Haneda and Komatsu-Haneda routes on Monday.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Tokyo Zoo Wolf Believed to Have Used Vegetation Growing on Wall to Climb, Escape; Animal Living Happily after Recapture
-
Israeli Tourists Refused Accommodation at Hotel in Japan’s Nagano Pref., Prompting Protest by Israeli Embassy and Probe by Prefecture
-
Tsukiji Market Urges Tourists to Avoid Visiting in Year-End
-
Snow Expected in Tokyo, Neighboring Prefectures from Jan. 2 Afternoon to Jan. 3; 5-Centimeter Snow Fall Expected in Hakone, Tama, and Chichibu Areas
-
Tokyo, Yokohama Observe First Snowfall of Season; 1 Day Earlier than Average Year
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
As Chinese Tourists Shun Japan, Hotels and Stores Suffer
-
Osaka-Kansai Expo’s Economic Impact Estimated at ¥3.6 Trillion, Takes Actual Visitor Numbers into Account
-
Japan Govt Adopts Measures to Curb Mega Solar Power Plant Projects Amid Environmental Concerns
-
BOJ Gov. Ueda: Highly Likely Mechanism for Rising Wages, Prices Will Be Maintained
-
Economic Security Panels Debate Supply Chains, Rare Earths; Participants Emphasize Importance of Cooperation Among Allies