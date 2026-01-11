Japanese Illumination Event in Yokoze, Saitama Prefecture, Lights up Garden of Ice
13:50 JST, January 11, 2026
Illuminated icicles glow with an otherworldly light at night in Yokoze, Saitama Prefecture. The town’s tourism association has held the nighttime illumination event at the Ashigakubo Icicles every winter since 2014 to attract visitors during the cold season. Residents create the icy artwork, which reaches about 30 meters high and roughly 200 meters wide, by sprinkling stream water over mountain slopes. Organizers have said the formation this year turned out better than usual thanks to a particularly sharp cold spell from late December. The event is scheduled to run through Feb. 23.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Tokyo Zoo Wolf Believed to Have Used Vegetation Growing on Wall to Climb, Escape; Animal Living Happily after Recapture
-
Israeli Tourists Refused Accommodation at Hotel in Japan’s Nagano Pref., Prompting Protest by Israeli Embassy and Probe by Prefecture
-
Tsukiji Market Urges Tourists to Avoid Visiting in Year-End
-
Snow Expected in Tokyo, Neighboring Prefectures from Jan. 2 Afternoon to Jan. 3; 5-Centimeter Snow Fall Expected in Hakone, Tama, and Chichibu Areas
-
Tokyo, Yokohama Observe First Snowfall of Season; 1 Day Earlier than Average Year
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
As Chinese Tourists Shun Japan, Hotels and Stores Suffer
-
Osaka-Kansai Expo’s Economic Impact Estimated at ¥3.6 Trillion, Takes Actual Visitor Numbers into Account
-
Japan Govt Adopts Measures to Curb Mega Solar Power Plant Projects Amid Environmental Concerns
-
BOJ Gov. Ueda: Highly Likely Mechanism for Rising Wages, Prices Will Be Maintained
-
Economic Security Panels Debate Supply Chains, Rare Earths; Participants Emphasize Importance of Cooperation Among Allies