Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Society>General News

M5.1 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Iwate Pref.; No Risk of Tsunami


The Japan News

13:35 JST, January 11, 2026

An 5.1 magnitude earthquake hit Iwate Prefecture on Sunday around 1:15 p.m., registering a 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Morioka, Miyako and Kuji in the prefecture.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, there is no risk of tsunami. The focus was approximately 60 kilometers deep.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING