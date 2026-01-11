M5.1 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Iwate Pref.; No Risk of Tsunami
13:35 JST, January 11, 2026
An 5.1 magnitude earthquake hit Iwate Prefecture on Sunday around 1:15 p.m., registering a 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Morioka, Miyako and Kuji in the prefecture.
According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, there is no risk of tsunami. The focus was approximately 60 kilometers deep.
