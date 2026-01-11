Genius Chimpanzee Ai Dies at Age 49, Primate Known for Enthusiastic Role in Research on Learning, Memory

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Ai, a chimpanzee, is seen in February 2016 in Inuyama, Aichi Prefecture.

OSAKA — Ai, known as a genius chimpanzee for her pivotal role in research exploring language evolution, died Friday at the age of 49, the Center for the Evolutionary Origins of Human Behavior, Kyoto University, has said.

The female chimpanzee died of multiple organ failure while under the care of staff, according to the center based in Inuyama, Aichi Prefecture.

According to the center, Ai participated in research on perception, learning and memory from 1977 at the center’s predecessor, the Primate Research Institute. Her involvement also laid an important foundation for studying the evolution of the human mind. Driven by a strong sense of curiosity, she actively participated in research in the Ai Project that started in 1978.