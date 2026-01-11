Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Society>General News

Heavy Snow, Strong Winds to Hit Parts of Japan Through Monday; Tohoku, Hokuriku, Tokai Areas May Get 80 cm of Snow


The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:45 JST, January 11, 2026

Heavy snow is expected through Monday in certain areas of the Japanese archipelago, with 80 centimeters of snow forecasted to fall through 6.00 a.m. Monday in the Tohoku, Hokuriku and Tokai regions. The Kinki region is expected to see 60 centimeters of snowfall.

Extremely strong winds with a velocity over 20 meters per second are also expected nationwide.

The Japan Meteorological Agency is calling for caution for those traveling as the bad weather may cause traffic delays or accidents.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING