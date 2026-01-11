Heavy Snow, Strong Winds to Hit Parts of Japan Through Monday; Tohoku, Hokuriku, Tokai Areas May Get 80 cm of Snow
11:45 JST, January 11, 2026
Heavy snow is expected through Monday in certain areas of the Japanese archipelago, with 80 centimeters of snow forecasted to fall through 6.00 a.m. Monday in the Tohoku, Hokuriku and Tokai regions. The Kinki region is expected to see 60 centimeters of snowfall.
Extremely strong winds with a velocity over 20 meters per second are also expected nationwide.
The Japan Meteorological Agency is calling for caution for those traveling as the bad weather may cause traffic delays or accidents.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Tokyo Zoo Wolf Believed to Have Used Vegetation Growing on Wall to Climb, Escape; Animal Living Happily after Recapture
-
Israeli Tourists Refused Accommodation at Hotel in Japan’s Nagano Pref., Prompting Protest by Israeli Embassy and Probe by Prefecture
-
Tsukiji Market Urges Tourists to Avoid Visiting in Year-End
-
Snow Expected in Tokyo, Neighboring Prefectures from Jan. 2 Afternoon to Jan. 3; 5-Centimeter Snow Fall Expected in Hakone, Tama, and Chichibu Areas
-
Tokyo, Yokohama Observe First Snowfall of Season; 1 Day Earlier than Average Year
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
As Chinese Tourists Shun Japan, Hotels and Stores Suffer
-
Osaka-Kansai Expo’s Economic Impact Estimated at ¥3.6 Trillion, Takes Actual Visitor Numbers into Account
-
Japan Govt Adopts Measures to Curb Mega Solar Power Plant Projects Amid Environmental Concerns
-
BOJ Gov. Ueda: Highly Likely Mechanism for Rising Wages, Prices Will Be Maintained
-
Economic Security Panels Debate Supply Chains, Rare Earths; Participants Emphasize Importance of Cooperation Among Allies