With Their Eyes on ‘Lucky’ Title, Runners in Japan Take Part in Annual Shrine Sprint

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Runners sprint toward the main shrine as soon as the gate opened at Nishinomiya Shrine in Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture, early on Saturday.

NISHINOMIYA, Hyogo — An annual race to decide fuku otoko lucky men took place at Nishinomiya Shrine in Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture, early on Saturday.

The ritual, the origin of which can be traced back to the Edo period (1603-1867), designates the top three runners as that year’s lucky people in the race at the head shrine of all Ebisu shrines nationwide. It traditionally takes place on Hon-Ebisu, the day dedicated to praying for business prosperity.

As the main gate opened at 6 a.m., about 5,000 people sprinted down the 230-meter path toward the main shrine.

Teppei Toyokawa, 22, of Kyoto City, dashed into the main shrine first, becoming this year’s first lucky person.

“I stumbled right after the start, but I didn’t give up. When I crossed the finish line, I couldn’t tell if it was a dream or reality,” said the Doshisha University senior, who participated in the race for the first time. “I want to return the good fortune to my parents, who have supported me all this time.”