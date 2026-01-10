Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Society>General News
#Snow

Heavy Snow Expected on Sea of Japan Side on Sunday, Monday

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Japan Meteorological Agency

The Yomiuri Shimbun

10:10 JST, January 10, 2026

Heavy snow is expected to fall mainly on the Sea of Japan side of Honshu and Hokkaido from Sunday to Monday due to a strong winter pressure pattern.

The Japan Meteorological Agency is asking people to be careful about driving and disruptions to transportation.

According to the agency, the maximum snowfall in the 24 hours up to 6 a.m. on Monday is expected to be 100 centimeters in Tohoku, 70 centimeters in Hokuriku and Kinki, 50 centimeters in Hokkaido, Kanto-Koshin and Chugoku.

The winter pressure pattern is expected to continue until around Wednesday.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Related Tags

#Snow

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING