Heavy Snow Expected on Sea of Japan Side on Sunday, Monday
10:10 JST, January 10, 2026
Heavy snow is expected to fall mainly on the Sea of Japan side of Honshu and Hokkaido from Sunday to Monday due to a strong winter pressure pattern.
The Japan Meteorological Agency is asking people to be careful about driving and disruptions to transportation.
According to the agency, the maximum snowfall in the 24 hours up to 6 a.m. on Monday is expected to be 100 centimeters in Tohoku, 70 centimeters in Hokuriku and Kinki, 50 centimeters in Hokkaido, Kanto-Koshin and Chugoku.
The winter pressure pattern is expected to continue until around Wednesday.
