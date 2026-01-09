Magnitude 4.7 Earthquake Strikes Northeast Chiba; JMA Says No Risk of Tsunami
20:22 JST, January 9, 2026
An earthquake with its hypocenter in northeast Chiba Prefecture occurred at around 8:08 p.m. on Friday.
According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the focus of the quake was approximately 30 kilometers deep, and the magnitude is estimated to have been 4.7. The agency said there is no risk of a tsunami occurring from this earthquake.
