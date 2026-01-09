Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Society>General News

Magnitude 4.7 Earthquake Strikes Northeast Chiba; JMA Says No Risk of Tsunami


The Japan News

20:22 JST, January 9, 2026

An earthquake with its hypocenter in northeast Chiba Prefecture occurred at around 8:08 p.m. on Friday.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the focus of the quake was approximately 30 kilometers deep, and the magnitude is estimated to have been 4.7. The agency said there is no risk of a tsunami occurring from this earthquake.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING