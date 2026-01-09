Hot word :

Magnitude 4.3 Earthquake Occurs in Northern Inland Akita Pref.; JMA Reports No Tsunami Risk


19:37 JST, January 9, 2026

An earthquake with its hypocenter in northern inland Akita Prefecture occurred around 6:56 p.m. on Friday, registering a seismic intensity of 4 in Kazuno City in the prefecture. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, there is no risk of a tsunami occurring from this earthquake. The focus was approximately 10 kilometers deep, and the magnitude is estimated to have been 4.3.

