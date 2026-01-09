Hot word :

Fire Near Osaka’s Tsutenkaku Tower

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Smoke rises from a building in Naniwa Ward, Osaka.

12:07 JST, January 9, 2026

OSAKA — A passerby made an emergency call, reporting that smoke was rising at a building in Naniwa Ward, Osaka, around 10:35 a.m. on Friday.

The Osaka Municipal Fire Department is conducting firefighting operations.

The scene is near Tsutenkaku Tower and a shopping street that is about 200 meters south of Ebisucho Station.

